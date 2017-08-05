Columbus woman appears on "Love Connection"

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus woman was hoping to find love on a new FOX TV show.

Phoebe Tatum, a single mom and nurse who works at Columbus Technical College as an Instructor, appeared on the Fox TV show "Love Connection."

The show, hosted by Andy Cohen, is a one-hour reboot of the original dating show from the 80's that features single men and women from all walks of life searching for romance.

Tatum stopped by our studio to talk about her experience on the show.

"I'm excited because I really just kept it real. I was myself. It is no different than me having a conversation with my girlfriends at home except this time the public knows, so I'm excited," says Tatum.

The episode featuring Tatum aired Thursday night on FOX 54.

She didn't find love this go around but instead went home with some money.

