Goodwill Southern Rivers mourns passing of President, CEO Jane Seckinger

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Goodwill Southern Rivers has announced the passing of their President and CEO, Jane Prince Seckinger, after a battle with breast cancer.

Seckinger served as head of Goodwill Southern Rivers since 1999 after serving on the Board of Directors for ten years.

Company records show that under Seckinger's direction, the local organization grew from grossing 3.8 million dollars to over 27 million dollars and helped to serve more than 37,000 people and making over 4,500 job connections.

Jacki Lowe, the Chairperson of Goodwill Southern Rivers' Board, released a statement:

"Jane was an amazing leader and friend, and a true asset to the Chattahoochee Valley and in all of the counties we serve. She changed the whole composition of Goodwill. Her work shone in this community through the various boards and organizations she dedicated her time to, and she was respected not only locally, but internationally."

Until Goodwill Southern River’s Board of Directors begins the process of searching for a permanent replacement, Vice President of Finance and IT, Terry Reis, will serve as interim President and CEO, following a continuity plan put in place by the organization many years ago.

Funeral arrangements for Seckinger are still pending and will be released at a later date.

