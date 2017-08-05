Goodwill Southern Rivers mourns passing of President, CEO Jane Seckinger

It's been almost 9 months since it happened, starting with a high-speed chase ending with 17-year old Christian Redwine shot and killed by a Columbus police officer.More >>
An investigation is underway after a police chase ends with a car flipping over injuring multiple people including 3 children.
The Columbus Police Department and the family is asking for the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Robert Walker.
A man arrested in connection in an apparent hit-and-run car accident in Columbus Wednesday night made his first appearance in Recorder's Court Friday afternoon.
The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 18-year-old Dominique McCrary.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The cheerleader from a family "obsessed" with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.
Nissan employees voted Friday to reject the United Auto Workers (UAW) effort to unionize the Canton plant by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.
