Virginia College in Columbus hosts Back to School Event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Virginia College in Columbus hosted a Back to School Event Saturday morning for the Chattahoochee Valley community.

Many families came out to the public giveaway held at Virginia College and enjoyed light refreshments while waiting to receive the supplies.

The college wanted to give the parents a hand with supplying the kids with what they need for the upcoming school year.

“They have a lot of responsibilities - trying to clothe the children and get them ready for school and we thought we would lend a helping hand with the supplies,” says Virginia College Program Director, Melissa Jones.

The event is a part of the Virginia College parent company Education Corporation of America's national Back to School Events being held at 64 other Virginia College, Brightwood College, and Brightwood Career Institute locations throughout 17 states.

