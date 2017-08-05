TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up following accident on I-185 SB between Manchester Expy., Macon Rd. exits

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic is backed up following an accident on I-185 South bound between Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits.

Police are on scene and we do not yet know if any injuries have been reported.

All but one lane is currently blocked off.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.