Country singer Corey Smith performs in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - People across the Chattahoochee Valley are gathering for a night of music and fun at Woodruff Park.

Saturday night is a big night for the heart of Uptown Columbus country music star Corey Smith who is performing.

Country music stars Sarah Allison Turner and Ricky Gunn are also joining Smith on stage.

This is all part of Corey Smith's The Great Wide Underground Tour happening in multiple states across the nation.

Tickets are $30 at the gate and the gates are expected to open at 7 p.m.

Music will start playing soon after.

