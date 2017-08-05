Columbus Firefighter's Association hosts fundraiser to build a new home for Cataula woman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley community banded together Saturday to help build a brand new house for a Cataula woman who's lived in the same home for nearly 80 years.

Now approaching 80 years of life, Mahaley Lowe has only ever lived in her childhood home in Cataula.

In recent years, her house has had the roof cave in and the cabinets rot all while having no air conditioning.

"It has asbestos in the siding and all the bad stuff," says Vickie Collins, Fundraising Organizer.

Lowe's neighbors have since started a campaign to raise donations - all of which will go toward tearing down her old house to build another one, brand-new.

Collins says, "Fifty-three thousand dollars is what's needed for supplies right now. We are about 16 thousand dollars in, so we still need that much more."

Volunteers like Collins say they don't want to change Lowe's life by asking her to move to an assisted living home.

"You can imagine being in one place your whole life. Then you get elderly and you lose your sight, your circulation, and then somebody says, 'You're going to move.' She might not make it as long as she would make it if we could get her a house," says Collins.

For Saturday's fundraiser, all vendors with tables set at the Columbus Firefighters Association on Lynch Road are committing to taking what they earn and paying it forward to help build Ms. Lowe's new home.

Vendor, Riley Sexton says, "I'm selling dresses because, this woman. She really needs a home. I think it's good because it's called a good deed."

Collins tells News Leader 9 they hope to hit the $53,000 for Lowe's new house before winter arrives.

If you'd like to support Mahaley Lowe's building fund, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.