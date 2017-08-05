House of Heroes helps local veteran receive home improvements

Traffic is backed up Traffic is backed up following an accident on I-185 Southbound between Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits.More >>
Traffic is backed up Traffic is backed up following an accident on I-185 Southbound between Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits.More >>
The City of Phenix City has announced that of Dr. Johnnie C. Robinson, Jr., Councilman District 2 for the City of Phenix City passed away Thursday,More >>
The City of Phenix City has announced that of Dr. Johnnie C. Robinson, Jr., Councilman District 2 for the City of Phenix City passed away Thursday,More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 18-year-old Dominique McCrary.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 18-year-old Dominique McCrary.More >>
It's been almost 9 months since it happened, starting with a high-speed chase ending with 17-year old Christian Redwine shot and killed by a Columbus police officer.More >>
It's been almost 9 months since it happened, starting with a high-speed chase ending with 17-year old Christian Redwine shot and killed by a Columbus police officer.More >>
An investigation is underway after a police chase ends with a car flipping over injuring multiple people including 3 children.More >>
An investigation is underway after a police chase ends with a car flipping over injuring multiple people including 3 children.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>