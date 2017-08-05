House of Heroes helps local veteran receive home improvements

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two groups are putting a smile on an Army and Navy Veteran's Face in Columbus.

The House of Heroes along with the Fort Benning Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course are getting their hands dirty as they do home improvements to a local veteran's home.

Army Specialist Rodger Williams is a disabled veteran who served in both the Navy and Army.

Today he's overjoyed after receiving a home maker over from the House of Heroes Organization after being on a waiting list for more than five years.

Specialist Rogers has been living in this home since the age of nine.

The house is more than 85-years-old.

Williams says, "It's been such a blessing to restore my parents home that they left to me, It's just a blessing for them to bring it back to my younger days."

Dozens of volunteers with the Fort Benning Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course gave a helping hand.

The group of Infantry Lieutenants are trained to lead platoons in combat or any operational environment.

"Being a group from Fort Benning, helping out one of their brothers who's retired...it's just amazing," says Josh McQuien, Development Director of HOH.

"As kids, everyone looked at musicians and actresses but all of us who had this calling in this profession of arms - we looked at and we still look at veterans as the true heroes and people that deserve admiration. So for us to be out here helping one in their time of need - It means the world to us," says Alec Hood, Fort Benning IBOLC.

This is what's left of today's project as 40 soldiers knocked down a 36 feet wood and brick garage and shed.

In addition to home improvements, Specialist Rogers was awarded a flag flown over the State Capital in his honor.

"This is a certificate to prove it, on behalf of a grateful nation this is our gift to you for your gift to us."

"I want to thank everyone, I'm forever grateful," says Rogers.

Army Specialist Wiliams served in the Navy in 1984 and the Army from 1996 to 1999 as a Chaplain Assistant.

Williams was also the recipient of the Veterans Win Grant through Wells Fargo last month. He was able to receive new flooring in his home from that award.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.