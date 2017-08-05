Back The Blue Chattahoochee Valley feeds local law enforcement

You may have seen signs in front yards or stickers on the back of cars that read "Back The Blue", well Saturday night, a local branch of the group came together at American Legion in Phenix City to cook dinner for authorities in our area.

"We are trying to take the opportunity to foster and further a positive relationship with law enforcement in the Chattahoochee Valley," says Back The Blue Chattahoochee Valley Founder Micah Holland.

The group says this is all in an effort to better relations with the community and police during a time when some say law enforcement go unappreciated. Numerous officials from Muscogee County, Columbus Police Department, Lee County, and Russell County came out.

"We appreciate the chance so much the chance to come and visit with our folks in the community that want to support local law enforcement on both sides of the river. We live in tough times and it's tough to sometimes get people to want to be police officers and want to be deputy sheriffs and things like this is really what brings it back home for men and women that want to do this for a career," says Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Back The Blue Chattahoochee Valley says their efforts for bettering a relationship with police will continue for years to come.

