WTVM wins 2 GABBY Awards, 2 Merit Awards

JEKYLL ISLAND, GA (WTVM) – The News Leader 9 team, your number one source for news in the Chattahoochee Valley, bringing home some major wins at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Awards Saturday night at Jekyll Island.

WTVM won 2 GABBY Awards.

The WTVM Marketing Department won for Best Use of Digital Platform in Apps and the WTVM News staff won for Best Election Coverage.

WTVM evening anchor Jason Dennis, News Operations Manager Aaron Lee, and News Director Shawn Reynolds won the GABBY Merit Award for Best Series: Ending the Epidemic.

The WTVM News staff also won in Best Newscast for January 2016.

We would also like to congratulate Raycom Media sister stations WALB in Albany and WTOC in Savannah for winning in their market categories as well.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.