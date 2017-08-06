Scavenger hunt takes over downtown Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – A new scavenger hunt is taking over downtown Auburn. People in downtown are challenged to find some of the itty bittiest pieces of Auburn landmarks.

The hunt is part of a series of events celebrating Alabama’s 200th year as a state.

“They are all over,” says Ann Bergman, with Auburn Parks and Recreation “Really the goal is to get people to downtown Auburn having fun.”

Having big fun with a small picture. The department is giving out forms with 25 zoomed in pictures and 25 blanks. The challenge is to identify where all 25 images are located before August 25.

“Some are on the ground some are on a store, they are all over,” said Bergman.

Some are easy to identify like this one but others are a little more difficult.

“Downtown Auburn is just a lovely, loveliest village on the plains, but it is just great to see people really responding whole families doing it something everyone can participate in.” says Bergman.

To participate in the hunt, print off the form below and identify each place on the list.

The form must be returned to the Harris Center in Auburn no later than 5 p.m. CT on August 25.

