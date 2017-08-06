Fire causes significant damage at Ed's BBQ in Phenix City

Heavy traffic is underway following a two-vehicle accident near the Macon Road exit.More >>
Fire crews have put out a fire at a popular Phenix City restaurant Sunday afternoon.More >>
Auburn University wants to make sure that people in East Alabama have the chance to see the solar eclipse as it passes over the United States August 21.More >>
The person who died in a traffic accident Sunday night in north Columbus has been identified.More >>
The News Leader 9 team, your number one source for news in the Chattahoochee Valley, bringing home some major wins at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Awards Saturday night at Jekyll Island.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>
Keesler Air Force Base officials are looking for an armed man on base, and are limiting traffic coming on or off the base at this time.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
