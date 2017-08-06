No injuries, no significant damage after fire at popular Phenix City restaurant

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Fire crews have put out a fire at a popular Phenix City restaurant Sunday afternoon.

The fire was at the Ed’s Bar B Que and Country Cooking at 1017 12th Place in Phenix City.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the grill area and outside cooking shed, but the exact cause is not yet known.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and there was no significant damaged to the building.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to contain the fire and was clear around 4:30 p.m. ET.

