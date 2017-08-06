Columbus church hosts back to school family fun day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus church is helping parents send their kids off equipped and excited to enter the classroom Monday morning.

MasterWork Ministry Resource and Training Center hosted a back to school family fun day on 11th Street and Broadway.

That's where families gathered for service, food, face painting, games and a free bike giveaway.

Ministry Leader Kara Lee says the event is all about making sure kids have the confidence to get through their first day of class and the school year.

“We absolutely pray that the kids will feel equipped to go back to school that they'll feel confident in who they are. we honestly believe that each child is God's Masterwork and so confidence in God and themselves,” said Kara Lee with Masterwork Ministries.

Each child at that event walked away with a prize.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.