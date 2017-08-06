Columbus barbershop gives free back to school haircuts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – More than 100 young boys have a new look and are ready to enter the classroom after getting a free haircut Sunday.

Headliners Barber Shop on Airport Thruway welcomed the first 125 boys Sunday morning.

Barbershop manager William Lafayette says it's a way to give back to the community.

“A new haircut can make you feel like a totally different person. Make you have a lot of confidence. Like I said they support us all through the year so it's nothing to give back to them to show the love and support they give to us,” said Lafayette.

He says it's all in hopes making sure his young customers go into the classroom feeling like they can tackle the first day of class.

This is Headliner's third year hosting the free hair cut giveaway.

