Fire investigators determine cause of fatal LaGrange house fire

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – Investigators with the LaGrange Fire Department have determined the cause of a fatal house fire that happened the night of Monday, July 31.

Smoking materials too close to oxygen equipment caused a fire at a home on the 100 block of Dunston Street. The victim, 80-year-old Gladys Shelton was found by LaGrange firefighters in a bedroom where the fire started.

Shelton and her 81-year-old husband were inside the home when the fire began. Shelton’s husband was able to escape with a dog.

Three dogs, one cat, and a bird also died in the fire.

Two LaGrange firefighters were transported to the hospital for observation due to non-life-threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross has reached out to the family to provide additional services.

