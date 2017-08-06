Inside look at MCSD's Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts

The person who died in a traffic accident Sunday night in north Columbus has been identified.More >>
For the children across the Chattahoochee Valley, from Pre-K to 12th grade, summer vacation ends now. Students are gearing up to go back to school bright and early Monday morning.More >>
A new scavenger hunt is taking over downtown Auburn. People in downtown are challenged to find some of the itty bittiest pieces of Auburn landmarks.More >>
More than 100 young boys have a new look and are ready to enter the classroom after getting a free haircut Sunday.More >>
With the Muscogee County School District, among others, heading back to school Monday— we take an inside look at the new state of the art Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
