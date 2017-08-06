Inside look at MCSD's Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With the Muscogee County School District, among others, heading back to school Monday— we take an inside look at the new state of the art Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts.

"Seeing 17 years of anticipation, planning, and organization to get to this point. To see everyone so thrilled by this school, just tremendously exciting,” said Muscogee County School Superintendent Dr. David Lew Summer vacation is over - that means it's back to school time for the first ever class at Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts in Columbus.

Before starting class, eager students, parents, and neighbors taking a quick tour inside the three-story, 118,500 square-foot facility, and here's what some had to say.is.

"Jaw-dropping, awesome, amazing,” said Superintendent Lewis.

Superintendent Lewis mentions how the community has been pushing for a school of the arts for years, to highlight Columbus' cultural contributions.

"We were one of the largest cities in Georgia not to have a school specifically dedicated to arts, and this just puts us on the map even further in terms of just giving our kids exposure,” said Superintendent Lewis.

Not to mention, cultivating potential stars in art, dance, theater, music, and film.

"I never have taught, and I don't know of many teachers who have taught in a school like this. So, to have this opportunity available to our students, our teachers, our community, is absolutely outstanding,” said Superintendent Lewis.

Rainey McCullers' first class will include students from grades 6 through 10, adding 11th grade next year and 12th grade the following year.

