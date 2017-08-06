Victim ID'd in fatal accident on Double Churches Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The person who died in a traffic accident Sunday night in north Columbus has been identified.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 27-year-old Jessica Oberlin was pronounced dead around 8:15 p.m. after being involved in a two-car accident.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Double Churches Road and Nature Trail near Double Churches Elementary.

