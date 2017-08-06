Last day of summer freedom before school starts in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – For the children across the Chattahoochee Valley, from Pre-K to 12th grade, summer vacation ends now.

Students are gearing up to go back to school bright and early Monday morning.

On Sunday, parents and children set out to enjoy final moments of fun, sunshine, and freedom.

In the famous words of Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: "There are 104 days of summer vacation, and school comes along just to end it!"

Summer is over, and kids in the Chattahoochee Valley are heading back to school, and surprisingly, many say they are excited.

"The reason I like school is because you learn, and do shapes,” one girl said.

"I love school,” another kid said.

"It went by really fast, but I’m excited for school, so,” said 10th grader Bailey Barnett.

The splash pad in Uptown Columbus is a popular destination for last minute summer vacation outings.

From playing in the water, white water rafting, getting sweet treats, or just enjoying the warm weather, students of all ages say they made the most of their summer days.

"I went to Panama City, I went a lot of different places, and learned new things,” said 5th grader Jaleeste Scott.

"It went by fast for me, you wish it was a little longer? Yes, 12 more days. Five more days for me,” said Jojo and Keandre.

But for the many children rather they like it or not, they will be trading in video games and sunscreen for notebooks and backpacks come Monday morning.

