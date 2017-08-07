FIRST TO ALERT: The 1st day of school could bring wet weather. Find out more HERE!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Heading back to work and school this week, scattered rain chances (40-50%) are expected to stick around. This, along with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, will keep afternoon highs at or a few degrees below the seasonal average. We'll top out in the upper 80s and low 90s through next week.

The wet weather pattern will take us through the extended forecast, so be sure to have the umbrella on hand -- especially during the afternoon and evening when we will see the highest coverage. A few storms are possible each day, too. Overnight lows will hover in the low to mid-70s.

