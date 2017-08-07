Auburn University to host solar eclipse viewing events

Auburn University wants to make sure that people in East Alabama have the chance to see the solar eclipse as it passes over the United States August 21.More >>
The person who died in a traffic accident Sunday night in north Columbus has been identified.More >>
The News Leader 9 team, your number one source for news in the Chattahoochee Valley, bringing home some major wins at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Awards Saturday night at Jekyll Island.More >>
For the children across the Chattahoochee Valley, from Pre-K to 12th grade, summer vacation ends now. Students are gearing up to go back to school bright and early Monday morning.More >>
With the Muscogee County School District, among others, heading back to school Monday— we take an inside look at the new state of the art Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.More >>
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.More >>
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.More >>
The August full moon is called the Full Sturgeon Moon and will occur on Aug. 7.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
