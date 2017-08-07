Auburn University to host solar eclipse viewing events

Auburn University wants to make sure that people in East Alabama have the chance to see the solar eclipse as it passes over the United States August 21.

Auburn University plans to have multiple observation stations set up on the greenspace outside of its student center, which will allow people to safely view the eclipse.

The college has also partnered with the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art to provide students with eclipse-themed actives during the week of August 21.

