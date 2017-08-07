TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes blocked off near Macon Rd. exit following - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes blocked off near Macon Rd. exit following accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Heavy traffic is underway following a two-vehicle accident near the Macon Road exit.

The accident involved a cargo truck and an Expedition Monday afternoon.

Traffic is backed up for more than two miles, and two lanes are shut down before the Macon Road exit. 

