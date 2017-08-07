UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old last seen on Ida Dr. has been located

UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old last seen on Ida Dr. has been locate - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have located an 18-year-old who was last seen on Monday, July 31.

Dominique McCray was found, and there is no word on how she was located.

Before McCray was found, she was last seen on Ida Drive. 

