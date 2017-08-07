Columbus runaway teen found safe

A runaway Columbus teen was found safe, according to police. Robert Walker, 13, was last seen at his home on July 27, before being located.More >>
Columbus police have located an 18-year-old who was last seen on Monday, July 31.More >>
Heavy traffic is underway following a two-vehicle accident near the Macon Road exit.More >>
Fire crews have put out a fire at a popular Phenix City restaurant Sunday afternoon.More >>
Auburn University wants to make sure that people in East Alabama have the chance to see the solar eclipse as it passes over the United States August 21.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.More >>
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.More >>
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.More >>
