Columbus runaway teen found safe

Columbus runaway teen found safe

Robert Walker (Source: CPD) Robert Walker (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) –  A runaway Columbus teen was found safe, according to police.

Robert Walker, 13,  was last seen at his home on July 27, before being located.

He has now returned home. 

