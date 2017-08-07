Funeral arrangements set for Goodwill Southern Rivers' President and CEO

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Funeral and visitation arrangements have been announced for Goodwill Southern Rivers President and CEO.

Jane P. Seckinger passed away Friday, Aug. 4 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

A public visitation has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cascade Hills Church, located at 727 54th St. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at Cascade Hills.

“Jane was an amazing leader and friend, and a true asset to the Chattahoochee Valley and in all of the counties we serve,” said Jacki Lowe, Chairman of Goodwill SR’s Board of Directors. “She changed the whole composition of Goodwill. Her work shone in this community through the various boards and organizations she dedicated her time to, and she was respected not only locally, but internationally,” said Jacki Lowe, Chairperson of Goodwill Southern Rivers Board.

Until Goodwill Southern River’s Board of Directors begins the process of searching for a permanent replacement, Vice President of Finance and IT, Terry Reis, will serve as interim President and CEO.

