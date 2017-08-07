GA group petitioning for teen slammed on school floor

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Georgia group is circulating a petition seeking justice for a teen who was slammed on the floor while at school, resulting in the amputation of his leg.

The Advance Georgia Project will hold an informational session and petition signing Saturday, August 12 at 12:45 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library Auditorium at 3000 Macon Road.

While attending Edgewood Student Services Montravious Thomas was slammed on the floor in October 2016, as a result, his leg had to be amputated.

No medical personnel was contacted to have him checked. He was unable to walk and had to be carried to the bus which was shown on a video that has been released.

His mother took him to the emergency room and he had to be air-lifted to Atlanta due to the severity of his injury.

The mother of Montravious Thomas is now filing a $25 million lawsuit in connection with the incident that led to her son's leg being amputated.

The group is requesting that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation of Thomas' injury.

Click here to view the petition and sign it.

