Man faces 8 citations for hit-and-run that injured mom and 3 kids in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man has been arrested in connection with the crash that injured a mom and three kids near Wise Street.

According to police, 35-year-old Lajay Jenkins faces eight traffic citations following the hit-and-run on South Lumpkin Road and Wise Street Friday, Aug. 4.

Jenkins fled a traffic stop around the area of Blan Street before being involved in the two-vehicle wreck.

His traffic citations include:

Failure to yield

Maintain lane

Fleeing attempting to elude

Hit-and-run

Failure to report accident

No state driver’s license

2 counts of failing to stop at stop sign

He was also charged with possession and use of drug related objects and the manufacturing of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute.

The mother involved in the accident, Kayla Littleton, received three citations for not having her children properly restrained.

The mother and three kids suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lajay Jenkins will appear in Recorder's Court this Thursday at 2 p.m.

