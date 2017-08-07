AL mom posts hilarious 'First Day of School' picture

Fire up the school buses, pull out the backpack and school supplies, and throw on that new first day of school outfit— it’s time to head back to school. We want to see your kids as they go back to school.More >>
Dollar General's newest store is now open in Columbus. The location is on the 3700 block of Gentian Boulevard.More >>
Early bedtimes will be a topic of discussion for students this week as they possibly try to change up their sleep schedules.More >>
A Georgia group is circulating a petition seeking justice for a teen who was slammed on the floor while at school, resulting in the amputation of his leg.More >>
LaGrange police are investigating a robbery and aggravated assault Monday morning.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
