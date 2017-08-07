LPD investigate robbery, aggravated assault at Lee's Crossing Apartments

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police are investigating a robbery and aggravated assault Monday morning.

According to police, a man was held up by two black males outside his apartment at Lee's Crossing Apartments at 119 Old Airport Road.

The victim says the two suspects had a knife and a gun. The suspects got away with the victim’s wallet and fled the scene in a white pickup truck.

The victim was transported to Wellstar Medical Center where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries he received during the altercation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2643 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

