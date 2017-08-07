Sleep patterns to change as school begins

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Early bedtimes will be a topic of discussion for students this week as they possibly try to change up their sleep schedules.

Parents should work with their kids to limit television, video games, and electronic distractions before bedtime.

Students should also avoid big meals close to bedtime.

You may find it tough to get your child back on a more "school appropriate" sleep schedule.

Pediatric Nurse Practioner, Danica Taylor, says it takes about two weeks to get back into a healthy rhythm of sleep.

“It's recommended that the child go to bed at the same time every night and wake up at the same time every morning. The routine can really be whatever the parent and child decide together. We do ask it is something like no TV, electronics an hour before bed time. It can be something as simple as a reading, a bath, and then going to bed,” said Dr. Taylor.

Sleep experts recommend about 10 hours of sleep for all school aged children.

