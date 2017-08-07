Dollar General on Gentian Boulevard in Columbus now open

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dollar General's newest store is now open in Columbus.

The location is on the 3700 block of Gentian Boulevard.

The discount retailer will celebrate with a grand opening Saturday morning at 8.

The first 50 adult customers at the new store will receive a $10 gift card and the first 200 shoppers will get a Dollar General tote bag with goodies inside.

There will also be additional giveaways during the grand opening Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.