CPD issuing citations for drivers who disobey school zone laws

The return of school causing traffic concerns for drivers all over Muscogee County.

Columbus police are reminding people to adhere to traffic laws in school zones.

Officials are also urging people to pay attention and be patient during their morning and afternoon commutes.

The increase in traffic all around town impacting drivers on their regular commutes.

"It is pretty congested for the most part, just got to get everything back up and running,” said Parent of a Wynnton Arts Academy student, John Davis.

Other drivers say they have to adjust to the added traffic in many areas.

"It was good at first, now it's picking up pretty quick, it's getting real busy, got to pick the kids up and go,” said nanny, Madelin McPeck. "It was packed, I was expecting a big crowd, but not like that!” said Beverly Thomas, a grandparent who is helping pickup, and drop off grandchildren at school.

Major J.D Hawk of the Columbus Police Department calls traffic navigation a "relearning" process for the people of Columbus.

"Pretty much every school in town, the first week and a half is going to be congested. So, if you are used to going by a school, you might find another route,” said Hawk.

Monday morning, CPD motor units paying extra attention to the dozens of school zones throughout the County.

Patrol Officers attempting to minimize accidents and delays, while making sure drivers are following the returning school zone rules.

"They need to be a little bit more patient, leave a little bit early because you are going to be getting into a line of cars,” said Hawk.

The Columbus Police Department say they will be actively issuing citations.

Citations were given out on the first day around the city, but the exact amount was not provided.

