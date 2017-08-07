Columbus State University student surprised with tuition for tip

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus State University student was pleasantly surprised to find out Monday that his tuition for the fall semester was paid in full by CSU supporters.

Michael Woodham, a junior major in business entrepreneurship, is a server at a local restaurant.

One night recently, he struck up a conversation with a customer who happened to be a donor to CSU’s Turner College of Business.

“I really just try to serve everyone with great service, so I am excited and really surprised by this support,” said Woodham.

That customer, Wayne Starks and his wife Stella, contacted the Turner College the next day, told staff they were so impressed with Wodham, and that they wanted to pay for his college tuition this semester.

Turner College Dean Linda Hadley surprised Woodham with the news Monday afternoon.

“This is a reminder that little things matter, and how the positive things you do can come back to benefit you later. The fact that the Starks decided to support this young man and pay it forward shows great support for our university and our students,” added Hadley.

