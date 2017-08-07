Free admission to all national parks for fourth-graders

(WTVM) – Fourth-grade students and their families can now get a free pass to all national parks and waters for a year through the Department of Interior’s “Every Kid in a Park” program.

The program is a youth initiative to get all 4th graders and their families to experience the places that are home to our country’s natural treasures, rich history, and vibrant culture.

Every year, beginning September 1, all kids in the fourth grade have access to their own "Every Kid in a Park" pass. This pass provides free access to national parks across the country.

With cutbacks in school funding for field trips, this strategic funding will help provide comprehensive access to all national parks. Transportation grants were recently awarded to the national park units participating in the program.

Click here to get your free park pass.

Students need to print out their pass and bring it with them when they visit. Electronic copies aren't accepted. Every pass has a unique code. That means it cannot be copied or given to others.

Teachers can print out up to 50 passes for their classroom.

The pass does not cover things like parking fees, tours, camping, boat rentals, or other extras.

Click here to find national park sites near you.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.