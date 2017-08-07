Free admission to all national parks for fourth-graders

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Fourth-grade students and their families can now get a free pass to all national parks and waters for a year through the Department of Interior’s “Every Kid in a Park” program.More >>
Fourth-grade students and their families can now get a free pass to all national parks and waters for a year through the Department of Interior’s “Every Kid in a Park” program.More >>
A Georgia group is circulating a petition seeking justice for a teen who was slammed on the floor while at school, resulting in the amputation of his leg.More >>
A Georgia group is circulating a petition seeking justice for a teen who was slammed on the floor while at school, resulting in the amputation of his leg.More >>
The return of school causing traffic concerns for drivers all over the county. Columbus police are reminding people to adhere to traffic laws in school zones.More >>
The return of school causing traffic concerns for drivers all over the county. Columbus police are reminding people to adhere to traffic laws in school zones.More >>
Fire up the school buses, pull out the backpack and school supplies, and throw on that new first day of school outfit— it’s time to head back to school. We want to see your kids as they go back to school.More >>
Fire up the school buses, pull out the backpack and school supplies, and throw on that new first day of school outfit— it’s time to head back to school. We want to see your kids as they go back to school.More >>
Dollar General's newest store is now open in Columbus. The location is on the 3700 block of Gentian Boulevard.More >>
Dollar General's newest store is now open in Columbus. The location is on the 3700 block of Gentian Boulevard.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.More >>
An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.More >>
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.More >>
Six inmates have snatched keys from three correctional officers at a maximum security prison in Arkansas and are holding the officers in an area where the prisoners now control the keys and the doors.More >>