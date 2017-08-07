Columbus homeowner shoots, kills intruder in self-defense on Kingsberry St.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An intruder was shot and killed in Columbus by a homeowner who was defending himself Monday night.

Columbus police say they were called to the 5300 block of Kingsberry Street around 10p.m. and found 23-year-old Derrick Cureton of Phenix City dead.

His death has been ruled as a homicide and his body is being sent for an autopsy.

This is a developing story; stay with WTVM for more updates.

