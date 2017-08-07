Columbus homeowner shoots, kills intruder in self-defense on Kin - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus homeowner shoots, kills intruder in self-defense on Kingsberry St.

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
and Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An intruder was shot and killed in Columbus by a homeowner who was defending himself Monday night. 

Columbus police say they were called to the 5300 block of Kingsberry Street around 10p.m. and found 23-year-old Derrick Cureton of Phenix City dead. 

His death has been ruled as a homicide and his body is being sent for an autopsy.

