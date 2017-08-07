Man identified in deadly shooting on Kingsberry Street in Columbus

A death investigation is underway in East Columbus, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office.More >>
Bounce Around Columbus is a 30-minute news magazine highlights people, places and things in our community.More >>
A jury verdict years after a Columbus man was shot and killed. The jury awarding Markeese Hodge's family millions of dollars after filing a lawsuit claiming the property owners at Cross Keys Apartments were responsible for their son's death in August 2014.More >>
The Auburn City Water Works Board has lifted all drought-related water restrictions.More >>
Fourth-grade students and their families can now get a free pass to all national parks and waters for a year through the Department of Interior’s “Every Kid in a Park” program.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
“It's absolutely unconscionable that a two-year old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper's reaction to that weekend shooting death of two-year-old Ron-Narius "Duke" Austin.More >>
A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
