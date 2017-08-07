Man identified in deadly shooting on Kingsberry Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A death investigation is underway in East Columbus, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office.

Columbus Police say they were called to the 5300 block of Kingsberry Street at around 10:00 Monday night. According to Chief Deputy Coroner, Worley Freeman, 23-year-old Derrick Cureton of Phenix City was killed in a shooting.

His death has been ruled as a homicide and his body is being sent for an autopsy.

