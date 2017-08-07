Lawsuit settlement in Columbus 2014 shooting death

A jury verdict years after a Columbus man was shot and killed. The jury awarding Markeese Hodge's family millions of dollars after filing a lawsuit claiming the property owners at Cross Keys Apartments were responsible for their son's death in August 2014.More >>
A jury verdict years after a Columbus man was shot and killed. The jury awarding Markeese Hodge's family millions of dollars after filing a lawsuit claiming the property owners at Cross Keys Apartments were responsible for their son's death in August 2014.More >>
Fire up the school buses, pull out the backpack and school supplies, and throw on that new first day of school outfit— it’s time to head back to school. We want to see your kids as they go back to school.More >>
Fire up the school buses, pull out the backpack and school supplies, and throw on that new first day of school outfit— it’s time to head back to school. We want to see your kids as they go back to school.More >>
Dollar General's newest store is now open in Columbus. The location is on the 3700 block of Gentian Boulevard.More >>
Dollar General's newest store is now open in Columbus. The location is on the 3700 block of Gentian Boulevard.More >>
Fourth-grade students and their families can now get a free pass to all national parks and waters for a year through the Department of Interior’s “Every Kid in a Park” program.More >>
Fourth-grade students and their families can now get a free pass to all national parks and waters for a year through the Department of Interior’s “Every Kid in a Park” program.More >>
Early bedtimes will be a topic of discussion for students this week as they possibly try to change up their sleep schedules.More >>
Early bedtimes will be a topic of discussion for students this week as they possibly try to change up their sleep schedules.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>