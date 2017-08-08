Opelika Police Dept. in search of credit card fraud suspect

The Opelika Police Department received a complaint regarding the fraudulent use of a credit card at Tiger Town July 24.

The victim’s credit card was used at several businesses throughout the shopping mall.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male between the ages of 19 and 23 years old. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, orange shorts, and sandals. The suspect was seen leaving the shopping outlet in a white passenger card, possibly a news model Nissan Sentra.

If you recognize the suspect or if you have any information about this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigations Division at 334-705-5220. To provide information anonymously, call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

