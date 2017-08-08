Auburn lifts drought-related water restrictions

The Auburn City Water Works Board has lifted all drought-related water restrictions.

The Auburn area has received more than 18 inches of rain within the past few months, which led to the end of the water restrictions.

The water works board will continue to monitor water resources and weather conditions over the next several months to ensure water levels can meet the city’s demands.

