FIRST TO ALERT: Tuesday will feature more rain. Open the app for more.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The wet weather pattern is not going anywhere over the next several days. The coverage of rain is staying high, too. Today you can expect a 60% rain chance with a few storms possible. Like most days in the summer the higher coverage of rain will come during the 2nd part of the day. Temperatures will stay down in the mid 80s over the next few days.

The coverage of rain stays at a 50-60% chance through Friday. Saturday could feature a slightly lower rain chance with a possible drying trend coming in next week. By Wednesday our rain chance is at 30%. Temperatures do rebound back into the upper 80s and low 90s by Friday and through next week.

