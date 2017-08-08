American Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations

The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations due to a chronic blood shortage.

To meet the needs of hospital patients in the upcoming days and weeks, donations are needed from both new and current donors.

Donors will receive a $5 e-gift card from Target as a “thank-you”. The gift will be available to donors until August 31.

Locations in Columbus will give opportunities give blood on August 15.

See blood donation opportunities below:

Columbus Blood Donation Center

7490 Veterans Pkwy.

Columbus, GA 31909

12:45 - 7:45

Headquarter Nissan

1725 Whittlesey Rs.

Columbus, GA 31904

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

