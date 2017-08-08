Body found in trunk of car near Harbison Court identified

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The identity of the burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus has been identified.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that 34-year-old Michael Fleming was found in the trunk at the intersection of Harbison Court and Harbinson Drive.

Investigators say it took two weeks to identify Fleming's because his body was badly charred.

Alexander Jackson was arrested for tampering with evidence in this incident, but Columbus police have not named a murder suspect.

