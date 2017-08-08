Body found in trunk of vehicle near Harbison Ct. has been identified

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The identity of the burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus has been identified.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that 34-year-old Michael Flemming was found in the trunk at the intersection of Harbison Court and Harbinson Drive.

