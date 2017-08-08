CPD to put stolen items on display for theft victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you've been the victim of a burglary or theft in the past year or so, Columbus police may have your items.

The property crimes unit has a large number of items possibly stolen in the Muscogee County area.

To track down the owners, the property will be on display at the Public Safety Building starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 12.

Police say if you've had items stolen between November 2016 and this past month, come by to view the property.

Be sure to bring the following items:

Photo ID

Copy of storage unit lease/rental agreement

Copy of police report documenting burglary/theft incident

If you have any questions about this event call 706-653-3424.

