Troup Co. to delay schools due to total eclipse

An East Alabama student had a terrifying first day of school when he was put on the wrong school bus on the ride home.More >>
An East Alabama student had a terrifying first day of school when he was put on the wrong school bus on the ride home.More >>
Due to the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, Troup County schools will be delayed. Due to this rare event, the schools will be delayed by 30 minutes.More >>
Due to the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, Troup County schools will be delayed. Due to this rare event, the schools will be delayed by 30 minutes.More >>
The identity of the burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus has been identified.More >>
The identity of the burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus has been identified.More >>
If you've been the victim of a burglary or theft in the past year or so, Columbus police may have your items.More >>
If you've been the victim of a burglary or theft in the past year or so, Columbus police may have your items.More >>
A jury verdict years after a Columbus man was shot and killed. The jury awarding Markeese Hodge's family millions of dollars after filing a lawsuit claiming the property owners at Cross Keys Apartments were responsible for their son's death in August 2014.More >>
A jury verdict years after a Columbus man was shot and killed. The jury awarding Markeese Hodge's family millions of dollars after filing a lawsuit claiming the property owners at Cross Keys Apartments were responsible for their son's death in August 2014.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.More >>
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>