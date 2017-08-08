Troup Co. to delay schools due to total eclipse

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Due to the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, Troup County schools will be delayed.

Due to this rare event, the schools will be delayed by 30 minutes. The district will use this opportunity to educate students on the science surrounding the solar eclipse before, during and after the event.

For the safety of students and staff, TCSS is providing age-appropriate and relevant indoor educational resources and activities to optimize this historic event.

