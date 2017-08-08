WTVM to air preseason game between Jaguars and the Patriots

Neighbors in one part of the Fountain City now fearing they may have to deal with more intruders after one homeowner shot a suspect trying to break in; this, according to the Columbus Police Department.More >>
Columbus City Council members voting earlier Tuesday to give the Muscogee County Sheriff more money.More >>
More than 100 interactive teaching panels have been installed in schools throughout Opelika. The computerized panels are replacing the traditional; “white board” and markers that teachers often use. The panels allow teachers to personalize students’ learning experience by placing a lesson on the panel at any given time. Up to 10 students at a time can take part in using the panels by using its touch screen. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. ...More >>
Breakfast kick starts the metabolism and allows calories to burn throughout the day. Dr. Paula Walker King explains that breakfast should be eaten within two hours of waking. Healthy examples of breakfast include whole grain cereal, oatmeal, fruit, and yogurt. Such breakfast foods increase glucose which improves attention span, cognitive functioning, and mood. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
After the identity of a burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus was identified, family members are speaking out.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.More >>
Netflix took a huge hit Tuesday when Disney announced plans to pull its movies from the streaming service and start its own product.More >>
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.More >>
