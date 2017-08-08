Phenix City kindergartner put on wrong bus on first day of school

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – An East Alabama student had a terrifying first day of school when he was put on the wrong school bus on the ride home.

The incident, involving a kindergartner, happened Monday afternoon in Phenix City.

A boy was put on the wrong school bus. He got off at the bus stop and was spotted by a good citizen who saw the child and called the school.

Amber Peterson, the child's mother recounted the horrifying ordeal on social media, posting her experience on a neighborhood watch Facebook page.

According to the mother, her child was picked up by a woman who took the child to her apartment in Riverview Apartments.

The school then called the mother of the child. The principal went to go pick up the child, but the mother got there first.

According to Phenix City Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Wilkes, the school has buses that run two different routes. Kindergarten kids wear lanyards that have their information and there are put on the buses accordingly.

Superintendent Wilkes calls the incident a very unfortunate situation.

