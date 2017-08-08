Property tax resolution waiting for Board of Tax Assessors approval

We are just a few days away before the appeal deadline for property taxes in Muscogee County and Columbus city councilors passed a resolution at the meeting Tuesday to delay the implementation of the tax digest for the year.

Some councilors questioning why the Board of Tax Accessors were not at the meeting Tuesday as requested.

“I would like you to speak to why they are not here. I don’t think that’s been answered yet," says Councilor Walker Garrett.

“It blows my mind that they wouldn’t know what the topic and why we wanted them to be here,” says Councilor Judy Thomas.

The resolution will pull 2016 property tax numbers and taxpayers could potentially pay those in place of the of the 2017 numbers until the process of appeals is done.

“I felt it was important for them to be here to hear the discussion and participate in the discussion,” Thomas says when asked about the Board of Tax Assessors not being present.

If approved by Board of Tax Assessors, this resolution will mean the city will be at a $2.6 million loss because of tax collection delay and since Muscogee School Board gets 60 percent of property revenue they will also lose more than $2.6 million.

“If this happens, the city and the city council will have to stop spending money,” says Councilor Thomas.

Over 20,000 parcels will also have their valuation assessment go up and if their property is not frozen, their taxes will go up as well.

What this means for the city and planning their budget, “It’ll mean postponing or eliminating some projects or something else we intended to do and moving money from one part of the budget to another,” says Councilor Thomas,

The deadline for property tax appeal is Monday, August 14 and that is also the day assessors will decide on implementing the resolution or not.

