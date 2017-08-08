Special Report: A family radio empire

An officer with the Meriwether County Jail has been arrested and charged for making sexual contact with an inmate.More >>
Emotions were running high in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning for three Columbus teens charged in a man's murder. Samuel Jones, 17, and Tramal Williams were booked into the Muscogee County Jail Wednesday.More >>
Call it Burn Out, as the future of hockey in Columbus is once again in limbo. The Southern Pro Hockey League board of directors voted to terminate negotiations with Fidel Jenkins, ending the efforts of Columbus Burn to join the league.More >>
The Columbus man accused of a hit-and-run crash that injured a mother and her three kids faced a judge Thursday.More >>
Georgia is among the top ten states in America to have the most aggressive stance toward DUI offenses.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating how a kindergartner was left alone on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
