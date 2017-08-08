SPECIAL REPORT: Radio Empire

(WTVM) – She’s dancing to a brand-new tune these days and it’s all in the family.

“Music has always been the background of everything going on in my life.”

Find out how she’s taking the reins of the radio group created by her father on Thursday at 6 p.m. on WTVM News Leader 9.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.