Columbus Civic Center gets good review in audit

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Civic Center audit was also on the agenda at Columbus City Council meeting Tuesday.

Auditors finding the center came under budget between 2014 and 2017.

The audit also revealing that hockey is a big deal for the faith of the Civic Center.

Officials finding the community believes the sport gives the center a safe, family friendly appeal.

Overall the Civic Center checking out to be “Well managed and positioned for continued success.”

